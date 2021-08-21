Covid Scotland: What’s the latest on booster vaccines – who will be eligible and when will they be rolled out?

As the UK Government announces plans to launch Covid booster vaccines from next month, here’s the latest on how things are shaping up in Scotland.

Booster vaccines can be one of the best ways to promote immunity of a virus or bacteria – particularly a virus like Covid-19, which mutates over time.

Both the Scottish and UK governments take advice on vaccination from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

Will Scotland offer booster jags?

The JCVI recommended last month that more than 30 million of the most vulnerable people across the UK should receive a third dose.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We’re working closely with NHS boards to plan for this as a next step in our vaccination efforts against Covid-19 and protecting people at risk from flu this winter.”

Who will get the Covid-19 booster vaccine?

Those in the “most vulnerable” category who should be prioritised for a third dose, according to the JCVI, include:

All adults over 70

Anyone older than 16 who is clinically extremely vulnerable or immunosuppressed, including shielders

Those living in residential care homes or elderly care

Frontline health and social care workers

It is then expected to be rolled out to all over 50s, everyone who gets the annual flu jag and those who live with someone who is immunosuppressed.

It is not yet known whether under 50s who don’t have an underlying health condition will be offered a booster vaccine.

When will booster vaccines be rolled out in Scotland?

The Scottish Government has said the interim advice from the JCVI is to launch the booster vaccine roll-out from September.

The roll-out may be done in conjunction with this year’s flu vaccines, with those eligible for both vaccines getting each one at the same appointment.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government said: “The JCVI will consider additional scientific data ahead of publishing its final advice.

“They noted offering the Covid-19 vaccine booster and flu vaccine in a single appointment may increase take up and we are planning on that basis for some groups.

“However, this will be dependent on the JCVI’s final advice which we anticipate will be announced soon. The interim advice recommends the roll-out to eligible groups from September.”