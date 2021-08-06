Covid Scotland: Vaccine registration opens for 16 and 17-year-olds

Registration for the Covid vaccine has opened for 16 and 17-year-olds in Scotland following new guidance earlier this week.

From Friday, anyone over 16 in Scotland will be able to register for the coronavirus vaccine so that they can be contacted for an appointment.

And the Scottish Government confirmed that information on drop-in sessions for those in this age group will be made available.

All young people 16 to 17 years of age will be offered the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccination following new advice.

The rollout was approved by the UK vaccines body, who said a review of the evidence showed the benefits outweigh any side effects.

How 16 and 17-year-olds can register for the Covid vaccine in Scotland

Anyone aged 16 or over can register for the vaccine on the NHS Inform website, and they will shortly be contacted with an appointment.

Anyone who doesn’t register an interest or attend a drop-in clinic once they open will be sent an appointment invitation through the post.

The government expects everyone in this age group to have been offered a vaccination appointment by the end of September.

Chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith said the risks had been carefully assessed.

Dr Smith said: “The programme has always carefully assessed all the benefits and potential risks and offered vaccine to groups where this benefit is clear.

“The research and evidence shows that is the case for this age group and they should now be called forward for an appointment for a Covid-19 vaccine.

“We will continue to follow the expert JCVI advice and will await the outcome of analysis of data on second doses for this age group and any additional future advice on vaccination for those in the 12-15 age group.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said drop-in clinics would be announced shortly.

Mr Yousaf added: “Getting vaccinated has never been easier and from Friday, 16 and 17-year-olds in mainland Scotland will be able to book an appointment through the online portal.

“We know drop-in clinics are a convenient way for young people to get vaccinated and will announce shortly when these clinics will be open for this age group.

“Vaccination continues to be the best way to protect yourself and those around you and I urge anyone who is eligible to take up the offer of the vaccine.

“The national vaccination programme has been a huge success and without doubt, represents our best way out of the pandemic.”