Covid Scotland: Vaccine passport launches in Scotland

Scots planning to travel abroad will be able to use a vaccine passport system if they have to prove their coronavirus vaccination status.

The vaccination status letter will be available for people to download online for use when it is required to travel abroad.

The Scottish Government said only those planning to travel to a country or territory where a record of coronavirus vaccination status is needed as an entry requirement should download the record or request it.

But Scots were warned that whilst international travel restrictions have eased, they should take a “highly cautious” approach.

The government advised that while there are no countries currently requiring vaccination status to travel, international travel restrictions can change quickly.

The measures are intended to ease the burden on the NHS by removing the need for people to ask their GP for a status record.

As Scotland’s vaccination programme progresses, vaccination status will be replaced by digital “Covid Status Certificates”, which will include vaccination and testing data to be used for outbound international travel.

How to use the vaccine passport system

Those who have booked foreign travel where the destination country requires proof of vaccination status can login to NHS Inform for their letter.

The government say you should only request a vaccination record if it is absolutely required and you are due to travel in the next 21 days.

You can check the entry requirements for your destination with the Foreign Office.

Government urges caution

Chief Medical Officer Dr Gregor Smith said: “Given the risk of returning with infection, and especially of introducing new variants of the virus, we continue to be highly cautious about international travel.

“Everyone should continue to limit their travel abroad and while I understand the need for some people who want to reunite with family, when it comes to holidays, my advice continues to be play it safe and staycation this summer.

“For those that do need it, this new service will provide people with a record of their vaccination status for outbound international travel.

“They should only access their record if they are planning to travel within 21 days and it is a requirement of their destination.”

Green list rules

Currently rules for travel to select green list countries involve passengers taking a coronavirus test and completing a locator form.

Those countries on the green list include Israel, Portugal, New Zealand and Australia.

The vast majority, including Greece and Spain, remain on the amber list, with official advice to avoid travel there.

Anyone arriving into Scotland from an amber list country will be required to quarantine for 10 days.