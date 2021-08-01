Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 1st 2021
Covid Scotland: Third ‘booster’ vaccine roll out expected from September

By Alasdair Clark
August 1, 2021, 5:47 pm Updated: August 1, 2021, 5:51 pm
Covid vaccine administered
There is new guidance on a third booster jab

The rollout of a third ‘booster’ vaccine against Covid is expected to begin from September in Scotland, the government has said.

It follows new advice from the UK vaccines body that recommended a third jab for the most vulnerable from September this year.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation [JCVI] has said the third coronavirus vaccine should be offered in two stages from September.

As with the initial priority groups at the start of the Covid vaccine rollout, the third booster jab will start with those at risk from serious disease.

Covid Scotland third vaccine

This will include care home residents, people aged over 70, frontline NHS and social care workers and those with significant health problems.

Confirming they had received the JCVI report, the Scottish Government said it was working with health boards to prepare the rollout.

But a spokesperson said it was too early to set target dates, with the JCVI expected to look at additional data.

They said: “We have welcomed interim advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation on a potential Covid-19 vaccine booster programme and we are working closely with NHS boards to plan for this as a next step in our COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

“It is too early to set a target as the Committee will be looking at additional scientific data as it becomes available over the next few months.

“However, we do expect to begin the roll-out from September to priority groups as set out in the Committee’s interim advice.”

medicago
The government said it was working with health boards

They explained the rollout would be done alongside the annual flu vaccination programme, which takes place every year.

The spokesperson added: “The current Covid-19 vaccination programme continues at pace and remains on schedule to complete adult first doses ahead of target next month, and second doses in September.

Third Covid booster vaccine advice ‘could change’

“It remains vital that everyone has both doses of the vaccine for greatest protection.”

Professor Wei Shen Lim, Covid-19 Chair for JCVI, said: “The primary objective of any potential Covid-19 booster vaccine programme should be to reduce serious disease, including death.

“The JCVI’s interim advice is that, should a booster programme be required, a third Covid-19 vaccine dose should be offered to the most vulnerable first, starting from September 2021 to maximise individual protection and safeguard the NHS ahead of winter.

Professor Wei Shen Lim
Professor Wei Shen Lim

“Almost all these people would also be eligible for the annual flu vaccine and are strongly advised to have the flu vaccine.

“We will continue to review emerging scientific data over the next few months, including data relating to the duration of immunity from the current vaccines.

“Our final advice on booster vaccination may change substantially.”