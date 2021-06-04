Covid Scotland: Tayside and Fife infection hotspots revealed in map

New data has revealed the infection hotspots in Tayside and Fife after Nicola Sturgeon reported nearly 1000 new cases of coronavirus in Scotland on Friday.

Parts of Dundee remain the most infected based on population rates, with one part of the city falling under the highest public health coronavirus alert level.

Friday saw 992 new cases of the virus reported in Scotland by Nicola Sturgeon, who warned the UK could be at the start of a third wave.

The test positivity rate was 4.2 per cent, another rise on the daily figure reported in recent months.

It comes after we reported on outbreak concerns in Kirriemuir, with locals urged to get tested as cases in the area spike.

Dundee coronavirus cases

According to the latest Public Health Scotland and Scottish Government coronavirus data, several areas of Dundee have the highest infection rate locally.

Four areas of the city, including Stobswell, come top of the list based on the number of positive cases per 100,000 people.

The calculation allows different local areas to be compared with each other relative to their population size.

According to the figures, Stobswell in Dundee City currently has over 400 cases per 100,000 people.

28 positive cases were reported in the area in the seven days leading up to June 1, giving the area a seven day positivity rate of 482.2.

Meanwhile, Hilltown recorded 14 cases giving the area a test positivity rate of 295.4.

City centre, Charleston, and the Law also recorded case rates of between 200-399 per 100,000 people – the second highest alert level.

Across Dundee, the average case rate per 100,000 is 121.9, up from 75.7 on May 25.

Fife coronavirus cases

Parts of Fife have also seen an increase in infections, with Balgeddie in Glenrothes recording a seven day positivity rate of 249.79.

Other parts of Fife have case rates in the third highest alert level, including parts of Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline and St Andrews.

The area has an average case rate of 44.7, up on the figure of 29.2 given on May 25.

Perth and Kinross coronavirus cases

Perth and Kinross recorded a seven day positivity rate up until June 1 of 40.1, the lowest figure in Tayside and Fife.

Infections are particularly high in Central and South Inch, Muirton, North Inch, Blair Atholl and several other areas where the positivity rate is between 100-199.

Most areas of the local authority have “suppressed” infection levels, meaning there are too few cases to show the data due to patient confidentiality.

Angus coronavirus cases

Residents have flocked for tests in the Angus area after cases began to climb in the area in recent days.

64 cases were reported in the area on Friday, and as of June 1 it had a positivity rate of 40.4. This is up from 20.7 on May 25.

As well as in Kirriemuir, cases are also being reported in Monikie, Carnoustie and several other areas.

Each area has a rate of between 100 and 199 according to the new data.

A new drop in community testing service has opened, allowing residents to have a test even if they have no symptoms.