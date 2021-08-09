Covid Scotland: Perth twins among first under 18s vaccinated in Tayside

Twins from Perth were among the first under 18s to receive the Covid vaccine in Scotland over the weekend, alongside a 16-year-old from Montrose.

NHS Tayside shared a picture of 17-year-old twins Caiden and Connie Johnston, who turned up for their vaccine in Perth on Sunday.

Also opting to get protected from coronavirus was 16-year-old Jake Franklin from Montrose, who was first in the queue to get his jab from vaccinator Susan Cruickshank.

Jake said he was getting vaccinated to protect his parents, grandparents and his teachers before returning to school at Montrose Academy after summer.

Locals thanked Jake for coming forward, with Margaret Hume writing: “So pleased and thankful that our young people are coming forward for their vaccination.

“Thank you so much.”

Mo Sayer added: “Well done to these amazing young teens stepping up to keep them, people around them safe and hopefully keep this country back to normal.

“Well done for stepping up! The youth to be proud of.”

It comes after new rules were announced allowing all 16 and 17-year-olds to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in Scotland.

A host of drop-in clinics have been announced by NHS Tayside, which anyone over 16 will be able to use to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

“If you are 18 or over by 31 October 2021 or you are 16 or 17 and not had your first jab or are at eight weeks or more since your first jab, you can drop in to any of these sessions,” the health board said.

Vaccinators were also at McDiarmid Park on Sunday with people able to get their first or second dose with no appointment needed.

Saints left-back Reece Devine was filmed receiving his first jab at the clinic.

“It didn’t hurt at all, so I would advise anyone to come and get it as it’s really safe and protects you against Covid,” he said.

St Johnstone fan Gareth Parry said: “Well done to my club and the boys supporting the jab and getting it done themselves.”