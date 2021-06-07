Covid Scotland: Outbreak linked to Styx Kirkcaldy as 38 test positive

Nearly 40 people with links to Styx Pool Hall in Kirkcaldy have now tested positive for coronavirus, NHS Fife has revealed.
The popular local nightspot said it had been forced to close after claiming someone who attended the venue had the virus.
NHS Fife has now revealed 38 cases are linked to the bar as they seek to track down anyone who may have attended on Saturday, May 29.
