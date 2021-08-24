Covid Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon to hold briefing as cases rise

Scotland’s First Minister is to hold a coronavirus briefing as cases rise across the country.

Tuesday’s Covid-19 briefing will be the first since the levels system ended in Scotland earlier this month.

It comes as case numbers have doubled in the country over the last week.

No new deaths

Hospital and intensive care admissions are also on the rise but there were no new deaths.

The death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 8,070.

Where to watch the briefing?

Ms Sturgeon will lead the 12.15pm briefing, along with chief medical officer Gregor Smith.

Following an opening statement the First Minister and Mr Smith will take questions from members of the press.

The Scottish Government will stream the briefing live on Twitter.