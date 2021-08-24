Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021 Show Links
News

Covid Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon to hold briefing as cases rise

By Lindsey Hamilton
August 24, 2021, 9:53 am
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will give a Covid briefing today
Scotland’s First Minister is to hold a coronavirus briefing as cases rise across the country.

Tuesday’s Covid-19 briefing will be the first since the levels system ended in Scotland earlier this month.

It comes as case numbers have doubled in the country over the last week.

No new deaths

Hospital and intensive care admissions are also on the rise but there were no new deaths.

The death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 8,070.

Where to watch the briefing?

Ms Sturgeon will lead the 12.15pm briefing, along with chief medical officer Gregor Smith.

Following an opening statement the First Minister and Mr Smith will take questions from members of the press.

The Scottish Government will stream the briefing live on Twitter.

