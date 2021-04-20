Covid Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon expected to confirm major lockdown change today

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to announce significant changes to Covid lockdown in Scotland in an update today.

The First Minister will speak from around mid-day from Edinburgh in a Covid update where she is likely to announce a major reopening of Scotland’s economy.

Current government plans indicate pubs, cafes, restaurants, and gyms will be able to reopen for the first time in months.

From April 26 most areas of Scotland are likely to move into level three, however local variations based on infection levels could be possible.

It comes after Nicola Sturgeon announced accelerated changes to travel rules last week, allowing people to travel to different council areas ahead of schedule.

If the First Minister announces the expected changes from April 26, travel between Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland will also be permitted for the first time in months.

Tourist accommodation will also be able to reopen, potentially allowing staycations.

What’s expected to change from April 26

A series of changes are planned for next Monday:

All retail premises, libraries, museums and galleries, tourist accommodation will be able to open.

Pubs, bars, and restaurants will be able to reopen and serve alcohol outdoors and potentially open indoors for non-alcohol service.

Up to four people from two households will be able to socialise indoors in a public place such as a café or restaurant.

The limit on wedding and funeral attendance could be raised to 50 people.

Gyms and swimming pools would be open for individual exercise and non-essential childcare would be permitted.

Non-essential work in people’s homes and driving lessons could resume from this date.

Latest Covid stats

Nicola Sturgeon will meet this morning with the Scottish Government cabinet to discuss the latest public health advice and Covid data trends.

In recent weeks the number of new daily cases has continued to fall, with 211 new infections reported on Sunday alongside no new deaths.

Scotland recorded 232 new cases of the virus on Monday with a test positivity rate of 2.3 per cent.

On Monday, hospital data remained the same as Sunday, with 104 people in hospitals with the virus and 14 people receiving treatment for the virus in intensive care units across the country.

Nicola Sturgeon said last week the data showed “significant progress” had been made in tackling the virus.

Pointing to infection rates from earlier this year, the First Minister said: “Back in early January, we were recording more than 2,000 new cases on average every single day. We are now recording around 300 each day.”

We will bring you all the latest updates throughout the day.