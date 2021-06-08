Updating Holyrood on the Covid-19 crisis in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has said there will be no immediate change to lockdown rules.
The First Minister said the government was waiting for a decision by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation on the vaccination of children over 12.
She said if the UK vaccine body approves vaccination for these children then Scotland would move quickly to implement this.
