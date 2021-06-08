Tuesday, June 8th 2021 Show Links
Covid Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon announces no lockdown changes as case numbers increase

By Alasdair Clark
June 8, 2021, 2:54 pm Updated: June 8, 2021, 3:24 pm
© PACovid Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Updating Holyrood on the Covid-19 crisis in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has said there will be no immediate change to lockdown rules.

The First Minister said the government was waiting for a decision by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation on the vaccination of children over 12.

She said if the UK vaccine body approves vaccination for these children then Scotland would move quickly to implement this.

