Covid Scotland: Jags for under 16s – are parents around the world vaccinating their children?

Children across Tayside and Fife, aged 12-15, will be offered a Covid-19 vaccine from next week.

The rollout comes amid much debate on the subject of jags for under 16s.

While the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) did not recommend vaccines for healthy 12-15s, government ministers believe jags may help reduce Covid-19 spreading this winter – and disruption to education.

But what are parents doing about vaccines elsewhere in the world?

Around 30% (2.3 billion) of the world’s population has been fully vaccinated against Covid. But this stands at around 75% for European countries.

However, a recent survey of 5000 UK parents found 45% were reluctant for children to be vaccinated against coronavirus. Half aged 16 to 17 have already been vaccinated.

Introducing vaccines for 12-15s brings the UK more in line with America and Europe.

USA

Take up of vaccinations for all ages varies between states in America: Vermont has the highest percentage (69%) and Wyoming the lowest (39.9%).

And while a third of 12 to 15-year-olds have had one jag across the US, only 29% are fully vaccinated.

It’s reported more than 50% of parents with children aged 12-17 either still don’t want their children having the Covid-19 vaccine or plan to “wait and see”.

However, other American parents are finding ways to get their under 12s inoculated, even though the age group is not yet eligible.

Spain

Around 79% of Spanish 12 to 19-year-olds have had their first dose and 58% are fully vaccinated.

Views amongst parents are mixed but decisions about whether to give vaccines to under 18s is split among regional authorities, so the rollout has been staggered.

France

Authorities in France report that 68% of 12 to 17-year-olds have had their first dose.

The rollout for under 18s began in June and required parental consent.

Their rate of vaccination is second only to Spain in the EU – with 56% fully vaccinated.

A recent report on vaccine scepticism in France revealed adults are more distrusting of the politicians’ advice than of the jag itself.

Italy

Italian children aged 12 to 15 have been getting Pfizer since May, with the goal of getting all youngsters jabbed before going back to school in September.

Almost half of this age group now have had their first dose, with 29% having had both.

Germany

Germany’s vaccine committee at first recommended only young people with pre-existing conditions could be given a single jab of Pfizer.

But after an outbreak of Delta in August the government decided this could be extended to all children over 12.

Official figures show 26% of 12 to 17-year-olds have had both jags and around 36% have had one.

Israel

The country was hailed as the leader in the Covid vaccination race earlier this year – protecting more than 50% of its population by February this year.

Children under 16 began being vaccinated in early June – more than 50% of teenagers have both doses – and society opened up fully again in summer.

However, reports say slowing rollout and Covid outbreaks have changed the picture for the country. Boosters are now also being rolled out to adults there.