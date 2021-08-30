Covid Scotland: Increasing numbers in hospital as nearly 4,000 new cases confirmed

Rising numbers of people are being treated in hospitals across Scotland after testing positive for Covid-19.

The latest figures show 551 people are in hospital with the virus – up 44 on Sunday’s figure.

Medics are treating 52 people with the virus in intensive care units.

A total of 3,893 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Scotland – down from a record high of more than 7,000 on Sunday.

But officials say they are processing delayed samples submitted more than 48 hours ago after a spike in the number of people coming forward for testing.

Covid cases in Tayside and Fife

Nearly 300 of the new cases are in Tayside and Fife, with 68 of the positive results reported in Dundee.

The number of cases in Angus has climbed by 29, while Perth and Kinross has recorded a further 27 infections.

Fife has had the largest increase locally, with 169 people testing positive for the first time.

Across Scotland, the Covid-19 test positivity rate is 14.1%, up from 13.5% on Sunday.

The number of people in hospital with the virus has been increasing in recent weeks after restrictions eased.

Scottish Government figures show that 474 people across Scotland were in hospital with coronavirus on July 30 compared to 551 now.

Addressing the rise in new infections in the last week, the Scottish Government said it could not rule out a return to formal restrictions.

Return of Covid restrictions in Scotland not ruled out

A spokesperson said: “The case numbers continue to be a cause for concern and our current situation remains fragile.

“As the first minister said in her statement last week, it is vitally important that everyone plays their part in limiting the spread of the virus by observing the key public health measures.

“Those who are eligible, and have not yet done so, should get vaccinated as this remain the single most important thing we can do to keep each other safe.

“We should all be testing regularly as this makes it less likely that the virus will be inadvertently passed on to others.

“And basic steps like wearing face coverings on public transport, keeping a safe distance from others and opening a window if you have someone in your house for ventilation can also play a key role in breaking off chains of transmission.

“All these measures can help ensure we maintain the progress that we have made, and to keep on living more freely.

“No one wants to see a return of formal restrictions, but we cannot rule anything out as cases continue to surge.”