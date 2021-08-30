Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, August 30th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle

Covid Scotland: Increasing numbers in hospital as nearly 4,000 new cases confirmed

By Alasdair Clark
August 30, 2021, 2:43 pm Updated: August 30, 2021, 2:44 pm
Covid in Scotland
There has been a spike in people testing positive for Covid-19.

Rising numbers of people are being treated in hospitals across Scotland after testing positive for Covid-19.

The latest figures show 551 people are in hospital with the virus – up 44 on Sunday’s figure.

Medics are treating 52 people with the virus in intensive care units.

A total of 3,893 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Scotland – down from a record high of more than 7,000 on Sunday.

But officials say they are processing delayed samples submitted more than 48 hours ago after a spike in the number of people coming forward for testing.

Covid cases in Tayside and Fife

Nearly 300 of the new cases are in Tayside and Fife, with 68 of the positive results reported in Dundee.

The number of cases in Angus has climbed by 29, while Perth and Kinross has recorded a further 27 infections.

Fife has had the largest increase locally, with 169 people testing positive for the first time.

Across Scotland, the Covid-19 test positivity rate is 14.1%, up from 13.5% on Sunday.

Covid crisis in Scotland
Record numbers of new cases have been reported in the last week

The number of people in hospital with the virus has been increasing in recent weeks after restrictions eased.

Scottish Government figures show that 474 people across Scotland were in hospital with coronavirus on July 30 compared to 551 now.

Addressing the rise in new infections in the last week, the Scottish Government said it could not rule out a return to formal restrictions.

Return of Covid restrictions in Scotland not ruled out

A spokesperson said: “The case numbers continue to be a cause for concern and our current situation remains fragile.

“As the first minister said in her statement last week, it is vitally important that everyone plays their part in limiting the spread of the virus by observing the key public health measures.

“Those who are eligible, and have not yet done so, should get vaccinated as this remain the single most important thing we can do to keep each other safe.

“We should all be testing regularly as this makes it less likely that the virus will be inadvertently passed on to others.

Nicola Sturgeon covid
Nicola Sturgeon announced she had tested negative for the virus on Monday

“And basic steps like wearing face coverings on public transport, keeping a safe distance from others and opening a window if you have someone in your house for ventilation can also play a key role in breaking off chains of transmission.

“All these measures can help ensure we maintain the progress that we have made, and to keep on living more freely.

“No one wants to see a return of formal restrictions, but we cannot rule anything out as cases continue to surge.”

