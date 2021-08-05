Covid Scotland: How do I get proof I’ve been double jagged – and what do I need it for?

As Scotland moves beyond Level 0, more of us may need to show proof of vaccination status to access venues or for international travel.

We’re answering all your questions about vaccine passports:

How to get proof you’ve been double jagged

What you’ll need it for

What is on the certificate

How can I get proof of vaccination status?

Proof of vaccination status is confirmation from the NHS that you are fully vaccinated.

Currently, you can get a printed copy of proof you are fully vaccinated through the Covid-19 status helpline, which is open 10am to 6pm every day.

The letter of proof will be posted out to you and should arrive within two weeks.

You can also request a print copy online by logging onto the NHS portal with your username, which can be found in your vaccine appointment letter or text.

Is there a digital way to show I’m vaccinated?

In her announcement on August 3, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the Scottish Government was developing an app that will provide access to digital vaccine status certificates.

The app will be launched next month.

Where will I need to show my vaccine status?

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the government is considering “the possible, albeit limited, use of Covid status certification for access to certain higher-risk venues in future.”

In England the government says they want ‘high risk’ venues such as nightclubs and entertainment spaces to ask for proof of vaccination, though this isn’t law yet.

So if you’re travelling to an event, theatre or large gathering south of the border you should check the venue’s guidance before you go.

There is currently no clarification on the types of venue that will require proof of vaccination within Scotland.

However, you could use it to prove that you are double-vaccinated when self-isolation rules change on August 9.

So do I need a certificate for travelling abroad?

If you are travelling abroad from Scotland, some countries now require proof of vaccination status before allowing entry.

Some countries will allow you to enter if you return a negative Covid-19 test result.

However, the safest way to ensure you gain entry is by checking the specific rules around testing, quarantining and proof of vaccination status for your destination.

The Scottish Government has advised people to request proof of vaccination if they are due to travel within the next 21 days.

What is on the vaccination status certificate?

The name, date of birth and address you have registered with your GP – and the dates you received each jag.

If you have moved house and the address on the certificate is out of date, you are still able to use it to travel, as long as your name and date of birth are correct.

However, your vaccine status certificate cannot be used as proof of identity

It cannot replace a passport or driving licence, and does not necessarily guarantee you entry into another country.