Covid Scotland: All you need to know about vaccinations for 12-15-year-olds

All 12 to 15-year-olds will be offered a Covid-19 vaccine across Tayside and Fife from next week.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the news on the vaccination rollout in the Scottish Parliament.

It follows the UK’s Chief Medical Officers recommendation that 12 to 15-year-olds should be given the Pfizer vaccination for Covid-19, revealed earlier this week.

The news means young people across Scotland are now eligible.

So what do we know so far?

What’s new?

The rollout will start with drop-in clinics from September 20 for young people who choose to be vaccinated.

Then from September 27 letters with appointments will be sent out. Scheduled community sessions will follow.

Later a programme of vaccination through schools will be offered.

Parents and carers will be invited to go along to appointments with their children.

Where can I find out more?

There will be more detail to come in the coming days and weeks made available by the Government online.

Does my child need my consent to get the vaccine?

The First Minister stressed the importance of consent saying: “I know many young people and their parents will have questions. Material will be made available online later this week.

“It will be appropriate to both young people and adults. It will seek to answer questions and provide balanced information to help young people and their parents make informed choices.”

For those under 16, NHS Inform says: “It’s not always necessary to get consent from a parent or carer to get the coronavirus vaccine. It’s important to discuss the vaccine and come to a decision together.”

They go on to say young people using NHS services can give consent if they understand what is involved in the procedure and are able to decide things for themselves.

Do under-18s get one dose or two?

It is not yet clear if under-18s will be eligible for a second dose. The UK Government is awaiting advice from the JCVI.

It is likely if under-18s become eligible for a second dose it will be given at least 12 weeks after the first.

However, those aged 12-17 who are at heightened risk due to Covid should get two doses of the vaccine.

What’s happened up until now?

Up until now, only 16 to 17-year-olds and some 12 to 15-year-olds were invited for the vaccine.

The announcement today means all children aged 12 to 15 will be offered a first dose of the vaccine.

Currently, under-18s receive Pfizer, though Moderna vaccine has also been approved for 12 to 17-year-olds.

The type of vaccination to be given to 12 to 15-year-olds is still to be announced.