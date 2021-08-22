Covid Scotland: Free antibody tests to be rolled out across the UK for first time

Free Covid antibody tests are set to be rolled out in Scotland for people who test positive for the virus, the UK Government has announced.

It is hoped the new programme, the first time the tests have been available to the public, will help provide vital data about antibody protection after infection and vaccination.

From Tuesday, anyone over 18 from any of the four UK nations can opt into the scheme when receiving a coronavirus PCR test.

Those who test positive sent two finger prick antibody tests, one to be completed as soon as possible after their positive result and the second to be used 28 days later.

Up to 8,000 people will be sent the antibody tests to complete at home and send back for analysis, the government explained.

The UK Health Security Agency, which is running the programme, will work alongside NHS test and trace services in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and use the results to monitor levels of antibodies in positive cases across the UK.

Department of Health officials hope the scheme could provide insight into any groups of people who do not develop an immune response.

The data will be used to inform the ongoing approach to the pandemic and give further insight into the effectiveness of vaccines on new variants.

What are Covid antibody tests?

Coronavirus antibody tests are different from the tests we have become used to that are used to find out someone has the virus.

Instead of a swab, the antibody tests require a small finger prick blood sample which is then sent to be analysed.

The results can tell whether it is likely someone has had coronavirus in the past, rather than whether they are infected at the time of the test.

Antibodies are formed by the body as part of the natural immune response to the virus.

Scottish health secretary Humza Yousaf welcomed the rollout of the scheme in Scotland.

He said: “It is vital that we have the fullest understanding possible of vaccine effectiveness and the immune response of the broader population as we slowly and safely get back to normality.

“The roll-out of this antibody testing study will help us achieve this and could play an important role in the battle to keep the virus under control.

“The result of an antibody test does not affect an individual’s status, and those who participate should continue to follow Scottish Government guidance to stay safe and protect others.”

Mr Yousaf explained: “Protection from the vaccine is complex and does not only depend on detectable antibodies measured by an antibody test.

“Therefore receiving a negative antibody test result after vaccination does not necessarily mean you have no protection from serious illness.

“There is good evidence that both doses of any UK Covid-19 vaccine will provide good protection against serious illness for at least six months for most recipients, and there is some evidence of longer lasting protection.”

Those taking part must take the first antibody test as soon as possible after receiving a positive PCR result so the body does not have time to generate a detectable antibody response to the infection.

The second test should be taken 28 days later and will measure antibodies generated in response to the infection.

UK Health Security Agency chief executive Dr Jenny Harries said: “We are rolling out antibody testing across the UK to gain vital data into the impact of our vaccination programme and on immune responses to different variants of Covid-19.

“This has been made possible thanks to the incredible British public who continue to come forward for testing when they develop symptoms and the millions of people who have had their jabs.

“The best way to protect yourself and those around you is by getting vaccinated.

“I encourage anyone who has not yet come forward to book their first and second jabs.”