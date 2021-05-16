Covid Scotland: Five changes as Tayside and Fife move to Level Two

Most of Scotland will move to Level Two of lockdown restrictions on Monday.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed major changes to the current rules last week.

Most of the country will be able to enjoy new freedoms, with the exception of Glasgow and Moray, which will stay in Level Three due to an increase in cases.

Restrictions for the Scottish islands will ease more quickly, moving directly to Level One.

Here are five changes to expect from Monday:

Indoor visits

The most significant changes are around social gatherings, with the ban of household visiting lifted.

Up to six people from three households will be able to meet in a home and even stay overnight.

Hugging

Ms Sturgeon confirmed people can now hug loved ones again, following a relaxation of social distancing rules.

Confirming the change, the First Minister said: “I actually feel a wee bit emotional saying this… from Monday, as long as you stay within permitted limits, you can hug your loved ones again.”

But she added that it was “vital to be cautious”.

Pubs opening

Hospitality rules will also change, allowing restaurants and pubs to open indoors until 10:30pm. This will include the sale of alcohol.

The First Minister said that over the last week there had been a slight increase in cases despite significant progress.

She added that we must remain vigilant, warning areas could move to higher levels to “apply the brakes” when required.

Public events

Other changes include the resumption of some smaller-scale events.

Outdoor seated and open space events are advised to operate with a maximum capacity of 500 people. For outdoor standing events the limit will be 250.

Small seated indoor events will be limited to 100, allowing cinemas and theatres to reopen.

Outdoor gatherings

Eight people from eight households will be allowed to meet outdoors from Monday.

This is an increase from the six people from six households rule during the Level Three restrictions.

‘Think very carefully’

Despite the changes, Scots have been warned to ‘think very carefully’ before booking a foreign holiday.

International travel will be permitted from May 24 but Jason Leitch, the Scottish Government’s national clinical director, said the Indian variant of coronavirus means people should remain cautious.

Speaking to the BBC, he said: “This variant does make us cautious about travel again.

“We are suggesting think very, very carefully before booking foreign travel.”

His comments came as the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) concluded there is a “realistic possibility” the Indian strain is 50% more transmissible than the one that emerged in Kent.