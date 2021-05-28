Covid Scotland: 60 staff and pupils from Perth and Kinross schools self-isolating

60 pupils and staff from schools in Perth and Kinross have been forced to self-isolate because of coronavirus.

New figures from the local authority show there have been six positive coronavirus cases in the area’s schools.

Less than three positive test results amongst pupils and staff at Balhousie Primary School have forced 43 pupils into quarantine and fewer than three staff members.

Meanwhile, 11 pupils are self-isolating at Perth Academy and three at St John’s RC Academy as a result of positive cases.

Fewer than three staff at Perth Academy and St John’s RC Academy are in quarantine, the council confirmed.

Number of positive cases drops

Pupils and staff at a school are only asked to self-isolate if they are identified as being in close contact with someone who tests positive.

Exact figures on the number of cases at each school are only available if more than three cases have been identified.

The number forced to self-isolate is down significantly on figures reported last month.

On April 28, The Courier reported how over 250 staff and pupils at schools in Perth and Kinross were self-isolating.

This was said at the time to be a result of positive cases at six schools in Perth, half the number of schools affected this month.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We take the safety of our children and young people extremely seriously and have robust risk assessments in place to reduce the risk of transmission of coronavirus.

“We have an established process in place to deal with any cases of COVID-19 identified amongst pupils and staff in our schools in line with national and local health guidance.

Pupils are supported to learn at home until they can return to school

“Whenever there is a confirmed case, pupils and staff who are identified as close contacts are asked to self-isolate as a precautionary measure. Pupils are supported to learn at home until they can return to school.

“For clarity regarding the figures, there would be no requirement for other pupils and/or staff to self-isolate where no close contacts of confirmed cases have been identified.”