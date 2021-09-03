Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
News

Covid Scotland: 10 more deaths as more than 6,700 new cases increase pressure on NHS

By Alasdair Clark
September 3, 2021, 2:48 pm
Covid Scotland Dundee
6,711 new cases have been announced.

A further 10 deaths linked to Covid have been announced in Scotland, whilst the latest figures also show another 6,711 new infections on Friday.

The Scottish Government’s latest data update included news that 653 people with the virus are in hospital, up from 624 on Thursday.

Sixty people are in intensive care receiving treatment for coronavirus, up five on Thursday’s figure.

The First Minister this week expressed concern about the growing pressure on the health service as a result of rising infection levels.

She said that even with the vaccine breaking the link between serious infection, more cases would inevitably result in more people requiring hospital care.

Of the new cases reported today, 779 are spread across Tayside and Fife, with Dundee reporting 176 new coronavirus infections in the previous 24 hours.

Once again Fife recorded the most new cases locally, with 419 new positive tests in the Kingdom. Angus had 93 new cases, whilst Perth and Kinross had 91.

The 10 new deaths mean Scotland’s death toll from Covid now stands at 8,154, with 27 deaths reported in the previous two days in total. A six-month high in daily deaths saw 17 reported on Thursday.

The government data showed 12.1% of tests reported a positive result, an increase on the figure of 11.1% yesterday.

Dundee has the highest number of infections per 100,000, with the current seven-day  case rate standing at 753.3. This is the highest it has been since the beginning of July.

Fife has a seven-day case rate of 651.85, whilst Angus has had 468 infections per 100,000 people in the last week.

It comes as a new QR code scheme to prove vaccine status was launched by the Scottish Government.

Scots can now download a code that can be used to show they have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

MSPs are expected to debate the proposed introduction of vaccine passports in parliament next week.

Under plans announced by Nicola Sturgeon, proof of a person’s vaccine status will be required for entry into nightclubs as well as events like football matches.

Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread with these charts