Covid Scotland: 10 more deaths as more than 6,700 new cases increase pressure on NHS

A further 10 deaths linked to Covid have been announced in Scotland, whilst the latest figures also show another 6,711 new infections on Friday.

The Scottish Government’s latest data update included news that 653 people with the virus are in hospital, up from 624 on Thursday.

Sixty people are in intensive care receiving treatment for coronavirus, up five on Thursday’s figure.

The First Minister this week expressed concern about the growing pressure on the health service as a result of rising infection levels.

She said that even with the vaccine breaking the link between serious infection, more cases would inevitably result in more people requiring hospital care.

Of the new cases reported today, 779 are spread across Tayside and Fife, with Dundee reporting 176 new coronavirus infections in the previous 24 hours.

Once again Fife recorded the most new cases locally, with 419 new positive tests in the Kingdom. Angus had 93 new cases, whilst Perth and Kinross had 91.

The 10 new deaths mean Scotland’s death toll from Covid now stands at 8,154, with 27 deaths reported in the previous two days in total. A six-month high in daily deaths saw 17 reported on Thursday.

The government data showed 12.1% of tests reported a positive result, an increase on the figure of 11.1% yesterday.

Dundee has the highest number of infections per 100,000, with the current seven-day case rate standing at 753.3. This is the highest it has been since the beginning of July.

Fife has a seven-day case rate of 651.85, whilst Angus has had 468 infections per 100,000 people in the last week.

It comes as a new QR code scheme to prove vaccine status was launched by the Scottish Government.

Scots can now download a code that can be used to show they have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

MSPs are expected to debate the proposed introduction of vaccine passports in parliament next week.

Under plans announced by Nicola Sturgeon, proof of a person’s vaccine status will be required for entry into nightclubs as well as events like football matches.