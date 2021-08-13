Covid: Pitlochry testing van on the move as town sees influx of visitors

A mobile coronavirus testing van is moving from its usual location in Pitlochry because of an influx of visitors to the town.

The unit normally parks in the town on a Monday as part of a tour of Perthshire.

But it will move to Atholl Street car park in Dunkeld on Monday August 16, while a permanent location in Pitlochry is found.

A statement from NHS Tayside said: “As restrictions have eased, the car park in Pitlochry has become too busy to host the mobile testing van.

“The van will move to Dunkeld for one week on Monday August 16 and a new permanent location will be identified in Pitlochry for the team going forward.”

Weekly schedule for mobile testing unit

Monday (August 16 only) : Atholl Street car park, Dunkeld – 10am-4pm

Tuesday : Aberfeldy community fire station – 10am-2pm

Wednesday: Atholl Street car park, Dunkeld – 10am-4pm

Thursday: Davie Park, Blairgowrie – 10am-4pm

Friday: Auchterarder fire station – 10am-4pm

Saturday: Kinross fire station – 10am-4pm

Sunday: Perth community fire station – 10am-4pm

The sites can be used without an appointment – but visitors can register their details in advance by phoning 119.

There are also permanent Covid-19 testing venues, which do require booking, at Thimblerow car park and Broxden park and ride in Perth.