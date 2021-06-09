Covid: No deaths recorded in Tayside and Fife since the middle of May

Latest figures show that no one has died from Covid in Tayside or Fife since the middle of last month.

Data released today by National Records of Scotland (NRS) reports that the most recent death where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate was the week beginning April 26 in both Dundee and Fife, May 3 in Angus, and May 10 in Perth and Kinross.

All of those council areas recorded a single death in those weeks, and have had no fatalities from the virus since then.

Four deaths in Dundee since March 22

There have been four deaths from Covid-19 in Dundee since March 22, with no more than one in each week.

Similarly, there has been no more than one death a week in Angus since March 15, with four in total since then. There has been a recorded spike in cases in the Kirriemuir area of Angus in the past week, however.

Since April 12, there have been three deaths in Fife, again with no more than one per week.

And in Perth and Kinross, three deaths have been recorded since March 1, with a maximum of one a week in that period.

Dundee has recorded 86 coronavirus-related deaths this year, Angus has seen 77, there have been 193 in Fife, and 119 in Perth and Kinross.

The report also revealed that 88% of all deaths in Scotland have been people aged 65 or over this year.

Nobody under one year old has died from Covid in Scotland in 2021, and only two deaths have occurred between the ages of one and 14.

As of June 6, 10,130 deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Eight deaths across Scotland

In the last week recorded, May 31 to June 6, eight deaths were registered across Scotland.

There were three deaths in South Ayrshire and two in both Glasgow City and North Lanarkshire. The Scottish Borders recorded one death.

Cases in Tayside and Fife on June 9

In the last 24 hours, 59 new cases were recorded in Dundee, 28 in Angus, Fife saw 32 new cases and in Perth and Kinross there were 55.

One death from Covid-19 was recorded in the last day, in the Edinburgh City Council area.

‘Suspected’ or ‘probable’ cases

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services for NRS, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were eight deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

“One death was aged under 65, two were aged 65-74, and five were over 75. Seven deaths occurred in hospitals, and one occurred in a care home.”

NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.