Covid: Nicola Sturgeon to give lockdown update as Scots prepare for move to Level 0

Nicola Sturgeon will update the country on Covid lockdown restrictions today and confirm whether the move to Level 0 will go ahead.

With a further easing of restrictions currently scheduled for next week, the First Minister will confirm whether this can go ahead in a statement to Holyrood.

Level 0 rules include an increase in the number of people who can attend events like weddings.

Physical distancing rules outdoors would be removed, and indoors it could be reduced to one metre.

The changes, if confirmed, would come into force from July 19 under the current government coronavirus lockdown timetable.

But it would still see Scots living under stricter rules than those announced by Boris Johnson for England on Monday.

The mandatory wearing of face masks will continue, and there will still be maximum limits on the number of households that can get together.

Currently, the end of the remaining rules and restrictions is scheduled for August 9, pending confirmation by Nicola Sturgeon.

When is the Covid update from Nicola Sturgeon today?

The First Minister will speak in the Scottish Parliament from 2pm on Tuesday.

You will be able to watch live on Scottish Parliament TV or BBC Scotland.

MSPs have demanded “immediate action” to bring the pandemic under control in Scotland as the Scottish Parliament returns temporarily.