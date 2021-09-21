Covid: Nicola Sturgeon reveals key date for vaccine passports at nightclubs and events

People attending large-scale events and nightclubs in Scotland will have to show Covid-19 vaccine passports from October 1.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the details to the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.

It means that staff at venues including football grounds will be expected to check the Covid vaccination status of people attending – although not every supporter will be checked under the guidelines set out.

Ms Sturgeon says everyone under 18 will be exempt from having to show proof of vaccination.

Scheme to come into effect in October

Others, including those taking part in vaccine trials and people who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons, will also be exempt.

Those working at or performing in a venue subject to the rules will also not require proof.

The scheme will come into force at 5am on Friday October 1.

Ms Sturgeon said: “It will apply, as previously indicated, to nightclubs, and similar venues, to live indoor unseated events of more than 500 people, to live, outdoor, unseated events of more than 4,000 people, and to any event of more than 10,000 people.

“We have been working in recent days to finalise the definition of nightclub and similar settings.”

Definition of ‘nightclub’

Ms Sturgeon says a ‘nightclub’ is any venue that is open between midnight and 5am that serves alcohol, provides live or recorded music for dancing, and has a designated space where dancing is permitted.

Certification will only be required if all of these four factors apply.

Ms Sturgeon says guidance will be published “setting out clearly what each sector needs to do”.

She insists “a pragmatic and sensible approach will be taken to each piece of guidance” – and is urging venues to “use common sense”.

A Covid status app will be made available – but people can also request a paper copy.

Staff to scan or check QR code at the door

Ms Sturgeon said: “Once the scheme is launched, anyone going to a venue or event which requires certification will be asked to show, if asked, their vaccine record.

“Venue staff will either scan or visually check a QR code and the NHS Scotland Covid check app, which venues can use, is already available for download.”

At smaller events, it is likely that everyone’s vaccine record will need to be checked.

However at bigger events organisers will be expected to carry out “a reasonable number of checks”.

Ministers have vowed to keep the measures under review.