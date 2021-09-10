Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Angus

Covid: NHS Tayside hits out as Brechin locals remove testing van’s parking space

By Katy Scott
September 10, 2021, 6:37 pm
dundee mobile testing unit covid-19
The mobile testing unit visits Brechin on Wednesdays.

NHS Tayside says people in Brechin are missing out on getting checked for Covid-19 – because locals keep taking away the testing van’s designated space.

The unit usually visits Maisondieu West car park on Wednesdays from 10.30am until 4pm.

Cones and signs are put up the night before by council workers.

But health chiefs say the signs and cones are being moved overnight to the east car park – an area that has not been approved as safe to use.

The van then has problems when it arrives on the Wednesday – because cars have parked in its designated space – meaning staff are unable to carry out testing.

‘I would urge the community to pull together’

Dr Daniel Chandler, associate director of public health with NHS Tayside, is urging locals to support the NHS testing efforts.

He said: “We are seeing high numbers of cases of Covid-19 in Scotland and in Tayside so it is more important than ever that the mobile testing vans are able to operate in our communities to identify people who are carrying the virus.

“It is very disappointing that what I’m sure is a very small number of people in Brechin are preventing the testing team from providing this important service to the town.

“I would urge the community to pull together and to support the service to operate as planned.”

testing brechin

Dr Chandler is also encouraging people to test regularly and help stop the spread.

He said: “Getting tested regularly for Covid-19 even if you don’t have symptoms is one of the ways to keep our communities safe as restrictions ease – even if you have had both doses of the vaccine.

“Regular testing helps us to find positive cases in people who have no symptoms, but who are still infectious.

“If people who test positive and their contacts self-isolate, we can break the chain of transmission and limit the spread of Covid-19.

“I would encourage everyone to make regular use of the testing services on offer.”