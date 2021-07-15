News / Local / Fife Covid: New vaccine drop-in clinics announced for anyone over 18 in Fife By Alasdair Clark July 15, 2021, 4:02 pm New drop-in coronavirus vaccine clinics have been announced by NHS Fife. New coronavirus vaccine drop-in clinics are opening in Fife as the kingdom’s health board ramps up its efforts to get locals jabbed. Clinics have been announced for Dunfermline, Kirkcaldy, Methil, Glenrothes and St Andrews. Anyone over the age of 18 who has not had their first dose of the vaccine will be able to drop in without an appointment. Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe