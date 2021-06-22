Covid: More than 60 places to collect home testing kits in Fife

An expansion of Covid home testing supplies means that those without symptoms can now collect kits from more than 60 location in Fife.

The Scottish Government announced the introduction of free home testing kits earlier in the year.

Testing kits were initially available to order online or over the phone.

Now, with an expansions in testing supplies, free lateral flow tests kits can be collected from more than 60 collection sites across Fife.

Where are the collection sites?

The covid testing collection locations include testing sites and many high street pharmacies.

Local collection sites can be located here by entering your postcode.

Home testing kits can still be ordered online to be delivered to homes across Scotland.

Adults without symptoms can collect a box containing seven lateral flow tests for each member of their household.

This allows for each person to test themselves twice a week over a period of three weeks.

Results are given within 30 minutes and instructions of how to use the test kits and to register the results are provided within the kits.

What happens if you test positive?

Those who test positive will be required to self-isolate and book a further PCR test at a testing site to confirm the result.

Welfare support to help with financial difficulties, food and medicine delivery and some caring responsibilities are available.

Dr Duncan Fortescue-Webb, consultant in public health and the lead for Covid-19 testing in Fife, urged the importance of getting tested even if you don’t have symptoms.

He said: “Testing is a vital part of the response to Covid-19, both when we do have symptoms and when we don’t.

“Many people with Covid-19 have no symptoms at all and could be spreading the virus to loved ones, friends and colleagues without knowing it.

“We are urging everyone across Fife without symptoms to use home testing kits collected from a site near to them, or ordered online for delivery to their home.

“Through regular testing we can identify people who don’t know they’re carrying the virus, support them to isolate quickly, and prevent the onward spread.

“This helps keep our communities safe and reduces the chances of further restrictions.”

Registering results

Dr Fortescue-Webb also stressed the importance of registering the result of your test.

He said: “It is important that people who carry out home testing report their results, regardless of whether these are positive or negative.

“This helps us to identify areas where cases of Covid-19 are rising and declining so we can all keep each other safe.

“For those who would like some extra support with how to take and report a test, a number of community testing sites are available across Fife, with friendly staff available on-site to guide you throughout.”

Results can be registered on the UK Government website.

Information on current community testing sites and their opening times can be found here.