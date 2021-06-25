Covid: Thousands of Tayside and Fife parents keeping children off school as precaution

Thousands of parents in Tayside and Fife opted to keep their children off school as a precaution against Covid-19 in the final week of term.

Scottish Government data shows 1,108 children were off for this reason across the four local authority areas on Tuesday.

These absences were contrary to public health guidance and do not include pupils who were asked to self-isolate after testing positive for coronavirus, or being identified as a close contact.

It is unclear why there has been a dramatic increase in children missing school for this reason, however it has been suggested that rising cases and a desire to avoid isolating during the summer holidays could be a factor.

The figures come as more than 3,000 pupils and staff in local schools were in quarantine because of the virus on Tuesday.

The significant rise in these absences is most noticeable in Dundee, where there were 519 reports, compared to just over 100 in the previous week.

In Perth and Kinross, there were 178 cases of children missing school for precautionary reasons. This has increased from 42 from June 15.

There were also 292 pupils in Angus kept home for this reason on Tuesday, an increase from 143 from the previous week.

Declan MacDonald, 16, at Baldragon Academy during a chemistry lesson.Meanwhile, 119 children in Fife missed school, up from just 57 last week.

Head of education services at Fife Council, Shelagh McLean, suggested the absences could be pinpointed on families wanting to avoid isolation as the summer break begins.

Schools closed for the summer earlier this week in Tayside and Fife.

Ms McLean said: “While we can’t say for certain why these figures have risen, some parents may have wanted to reduce the risk of their children isolating as the end of term approaches, and school holidays begin.”

Angus Council would not comment directly on why the number of parents opting to keep their children from school as a precaution had increased.

However, a spokeswoman said: “This specific one is a matter of parental choice and there may be a range of reasons why a parent/carer chooses to keep their child at home.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We monitor attendance and absence across all Dundee nurseries and schools.”

Meanwhile a Perth and Kinross spokesman reassured parents of the “robust risk assessments” which are conducted in schools and ahead of new terms.

He said: “Nothing is more important to Perth and Kinross Council than the safety of our children and young people.

“We understand concerns about coronavirus so have robust risk assessments in place in all of our schools to reduce the risk of transmission as much as possible.

“We will continue to follow all public health guidance so our children and young people can continue to learn in a safe environment when schools return.”