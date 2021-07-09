Friday, July 9th 2021 Show Links
Covid leaves Scottish Sky Sports reporter with blood clots, pneumonia and hepatitis

By James Wyllie
July 9, 2021, 5:33 pm Updated: July 9, 2021, 5:48 pm
© Supplied by Anthony JosephAnthony is urging people to get their Covid vaccine after he caught the disease and has been left with blood clots, pneumonia and hepatitis.
Anthony is urging people to get their Covid vaccine after he caught the disease and has been left with blood clots, pneumonia and hepatitis.

A north-east man who caught Covid without a vaccine for protection is urging people to get the jab, as the disease has left him with pneumonia, hepatitis and blood clots in his lungs.

Anthony Joseph, 29, was one of a 12-strong group of friends who all contracted the virus after watching Scotland take on England at Wembley last month.

