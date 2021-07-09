Covid leaves Scottish Sky Sports reporter with blood clots, pneumonia and hepatitis

A north-east man who caught Covid without a vaccine for protection is urging people to get the jab, as the disease has left him with pneumonia, hepatitis and blood clots in his lungs.
Anthony Joseph, 29, was one of a 12-strong group of friends who all contracted the virus after watching Scotland take on England at Wembley last month.
