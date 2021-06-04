Kirriemuir residents have been lining up for coronavirus tests amid an outbreak in the town.

Pubs, the Kirriemuir Golf Club and Webster’s High School have all had positive cases in the last 48 hours, as numbers soared.

There have been 64 coronavirus cases in Angus in the last 24 hours, up from 25 on Thursday and just six on Monday.

Two pupils of Webster’s High School have tested positive, with more sent home to isolate as a precaution.

Two pubs – Thrums and the Attic – as well as Kirriemuir Golf Club have closed after employees tested positive.

The town centre was quieter than normal on Friday afternoon, with many residents self-isolating or taking extra precautions.

One shopper said: “I have been in the town and it’s quiet.

“The only place that is busy is the mobile Covid-19 testing centre.

“There has been a queue there most of the day. People are taking the chance to get a test after reports of positive tests with word that dozens of people are now self isolating at home.”

The testing unit, for people without symptoms, had been due to visit before the outbreak.

But NHS Tayside announced it will stay all weekend given the rise in cases.

Another local said: “I went along to the mobile test centre because I was worried after hearing there had been a spike in the town.

“I had to stand in a queue. It was really busy. It was a lucky coincidence that the test centre was due to be in Kirrie on Friday.”

A local worker said: “It’s a bit crazy in the town.

“There is little doubt that residents are worried.

“I have spoken to several people, including some who were in the pubs at the weekend and they are worried.

“I took a test earlier in the week and it was negative but I have spoken to others who unfortunately have tested positive.

“Everyone is Kirrie now is going to have to be sensible and stay at home if they think they have any symptoms.

“The concern is that because Kirrie is small and everyone knows everyone else this virus could hit us hard and that would be awful.

“We have a lot of elderly people here and also lots of young children. People need to keep themselves and everyone else safe.”

It was revealed on Thursday that two senior pupils from Webster’s High School had tested positive following a barbecue last weekend.

The school put out an email confirming the positive tests and said they said they had sent home other pupils who had attended the barbecue.

Meantime two pubs, The Attic Club and The Thrums, along with Kirrie Golf Club, have all closed their doors after members of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside on Friday said: “Following an increase in the number of cases of Covid-19 in the Kirriemuir area, the drop-in community testing site for people who do not have symptoms of Covid-19 will stay in Kirriemuir today and over the weekend.

“The mobile testing van is open on Friday between 10.30am and 4pm in the car park of Kirrie Connections.

“The van will now remain in Kirriemuir this Saturday and Sunday to allow local people to get tested, even if they have no symptoms.”