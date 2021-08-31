Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021
News

Covid: Jason Leitch ‘hopeful’ Christmas won’t be cancelled in 2021 amid rising cases

By Alasdair Clark
August 31, 2021, 10:35 am Updated: August 31, 2021, 10:37 am
Covid Scotland Jason Leitch
Jason Leitch was quizzed about the Covid pandemic

Professor Jason Leitch says he is “hopeful” a traditional Christmas will not have to be cancelled again in 2021 amid rising Covid-19 cases in Scotland and fears over how the NHS will cope.

People were allowed to gather in small groups on Christmas Day last year before the country went into another lockdown – but were encouraged not to mix at all where possible.

The national clinical director – who warned Scots to prepare for a “digital Christmas” in 2020 – was fielding questions on BBC Radio Scotland on Tuesday.

He told host Stephen Jardine: “The headline is that [in 2020] we cancelled Christmas; of course, no one can cancel Christmas.

“What we cancelled was the family gatherings around Christmas, which was horrible.

“I am hopeful that we won’t have to do that again.

Scots were encouraged to have a “digital Christmas” last year.

“There is a bit of a storm coming in the winter. We’re not sure what flu will look like.

“The southern hemisphere, Australia and New Zealand, has had a relatively mild flu season.

“We’re hopeful that we will also have a mild flu season, but we cannot guarantee it. It will be stopped by the same things that stop Covid.

“But the winter for infectious disease is always tough. Our hospitals are prepared for that, we’re ready.

“The vaccination programme is about to begin, and I would encourage everybody to get their flu vaccine.”

Jillian Evans, head of health intelligence at NHS Grampian, says modelling suggests worse is still to come in terms of the virus.

She told Radio Scotland: “There’s every chance, and very likely, that case numbers will continue to rise unless there are some changes to restrictions.”

Ms Evans says there are limited ways now to keep the virus under control – such as self-isolating, testing and vaccination.

“I am really worried that things are going to get worse before they get better,” she added.

Scotland has seen record numbers of new daily cases in the last week, with nearly 38,000 new positive test results reported in the last seven days.

Nicola Sturgeon has refused to rule out the need for restrictions to be reintroduced.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says the country is in a “fragile” place, refusing last week the rule out the need for new lockdown measures.

Prof Leitch was also quizzed about the isolation rules in force in schools, which relaxed to allow close contacts to remain in class.

Describing the decisions for politicians as “finely balanced”, he said: “The risk we’ve chosen to take is to remove the positive cases but not the contacts.

“If there are some exceptions to that, local public health leaders can make different choices if they are worried about a particular school.”