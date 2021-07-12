Covid: Glenrothes MP Peter Grant forced to self-isolate

Glenrothes MP Peter Grant has announced he is self-isolating after receiving a close contact Covid alert from NHS England.

The SNP MP, who said he had been at Westminster until Thursday, has been tested for coronavirus after receiving the notification.

Public health guidance says anyone who is identified as a close contact of someone who tests positive must self-isolate for 10 days from coming into contact with the positive case.

Peter Grant, who has represented Glenrothes since 2015, said he would be self-isolating for seven days from today.

He wrote on Twitter: “I’m self isolating for seven days from today after a contact alert from the NHS England app.

“I was at Westminster till Thursday last week.

“Thanks to the wonderfully efficient folk at the NHS Scotland testing centre at Glenrothes CISWO.

“Fingers crossed for the result.”

It comes after 2,134 new cases of the virus were reported in Scotland on Monday by Public Health Scotland.

The new data showed 469 people were in hospital on Sunday who had recently tested positive for the virus.

This included 40 people who were in intensive care.