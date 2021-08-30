Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid: Fiveways Day Centre for elderly closes after positive cases

By Alasdair Clark
August 30, 2021, 3:35 pm Updated: August 30, 2021, 4:15 pm
A number of Covid cases have been linked to the Fiveways day centre
The Fiveways Day Centre for elderly people in Dundee has closed for 10 days as a precaution after a number of positive Covid-19 cases were linked to it.

It is understood that up to five people who attend the centre have recently tested positive for coronavirus.

The centre provides facilities for older people from across Dundee and Broughty Ferry in purpose-built accommodation.

The centre will close for 10 days

Patricia Bree, chairperson of Dundee Age Concern, said: “We have received information that a small number of individuals associated with the Fiveways Day Centre have recently returned a positive Covid result.

“In light of this Dundee Age Concern feel the most sensible way to deal with this is to close the centre for the next 10 days as a precaution.”

Scotland has recorded rising numbers of new Covid cases, with nearly 4,000 new cases reported on Monday.

‘Rising curve of cases in Scotland’

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon – who is now out of isolation after returning a negative test – has urged people to take care.

She said: “We are seeing a rising curve of cases in Scotland. It’s reassuring that vaccines are preventing the levels of serious health harms that case numbers like this would once have caused.

“However, we can’t be complacent and are monitoring carefully. In meantime, please take care.”

