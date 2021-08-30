Covid: Fiveways Day Centre for elderly closes after positive cases

The Fiveways Day Centre for elderly people in Dundee has closed for 10 days as a precaution after a number of positive Covid-19 cases were linked to it.

It is understood that up to five people who attend the centre have recently tested positive for coronavirus.

The centre provides facilities for older people from across Dundee and Broughty Ferry in purpose-built accommodation.

Patricia Bree, chairperson of Dundee Age Concern, said: “We have received information that a small number of individuals associated with the Fiveways Day Centre have recently returned a positive Covid result.

“In light of this Dundee Age Concern feel the most sensible way to deal with this is to close the centre for the next 10 days as a precaution.”

Scotland has recorded rising numbers of new Covid cases, with nearly 4,000 new cases reported on Monday.

‘Rising curve of cases in Scotland’

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon – who is now out of isolation after returning a negative test – has urged people to take care.

She said: “We are seeing a rising curve of cases in Scotland. It’s reassuring that vaccines are preventing the levels of serious health harms that case numbers like this would once have caused.

“However, we can’t be complacent and are monitoring carefully. In meantime, please take care.”