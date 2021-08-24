Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid: First Minister Nicola Sturgeon ‘won’t rule out more restrictions’ as Scotland records highest number of cases in a single day

By Steven Rae
August 24, 2021, 1:13 pm Updated: August 24, 2021, 1:13 pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned she will not rule out imposing Covid-19 restrictions after daily case numbers hit their highest level of the pandemic so far.

More than 4,300 new cases were recorded in the latest 24-hour period.

Meanwhile 43 people are in intensive care with the virus and 468 people are in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

Ms Sturgeon says new cases have more than doubled over the past week – one of the sharpest rises at any point during the pandemic.

Largest figures recorded in a single day

Speaking at a coronavirus briefing she said: “Today’s figure is the largest recorded in a single day though it is worth remembering that we do more testing now than was the case in the early stages of the pandemic.”

She says that if the surge continues and accelerates, leading to an increase in serious illness, she cannot rule out having to “reimpose some restrictions”.

But the first minister says that if there comes a point where restrictions are brought back, they will be “as limited and proportionate as possible”.

She also says that we are at another “fragile and pivotal moment” in the pandemic.

Ms Sturgeon has once again urged people to get vaccinated and to take regular tests for Covid-19.

The latest vaccination statistics show that 4,085,552 have now had the first dose of a vaccine, while 3,587,145 have had their second dose.

In total, 80% of over-18s have now been fully vaccinated.

It comes after it was confirmed that a statutory public inquiry into the pandemic will take place in Scotland.

