Covid: First Minister Nicola Sturgeon ‘won’t rule out more restrictions’ as Scotland records highest number of cases in a single day

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned she will not rule out imposing Covid-19 restrictions after daily case numbers hit their highest level of the pandemic so far.

More than 4,300 new cases were recorded in the latest 24-hour period.

Meanwhile 43 people are in intensive care with the virus and 468 people are in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

Ms Sturgeon says new cases have more than doubled over the past week – one of the sharpest rises at any point during the pandemic.

Largest figures recorded in a single day

Speaking at a coronavirus briefing she said: “Today’s figure is the largest recorded in a single day though it is worth remembering that we do more testing now than was the case in the early stages of the pandemic.”

She says that if the surge continues and accelerates, leading to an increase in serious illness, she cannot rule out having to “reimpose some restrictions”.

But the first minister says that if there comes a point where restrictions are brought back, they will be “as limited and proportionate as possible”.

She also says that we are at another “fragile and pivotal moment” in the pandemic.

Ms Sturgeon has once again urged people to get vaccinated and to take regular tests for Covid-19.

The latest vaccination statistics show that 4,085,552 have now had the first dose of a vaccine, while 3,587,145 have had their second dose.

In total, 80% of over-18s have now been fully vaccinated.

It comes after it was confirmed that a statutory public inquiry into the pandemic will take place in Scotland.