EWAN GURR: Covid fear and lockdowns failed, time for the Scottish Government to change track

Senior Scottish Government officials have made much of the idea over the last year that their performance in the handling of the Covid pandemic has been superior to the UK Government’s.

However, this notion was dealt a fatal blow last week when Scotland was confirmed as the “Covid capital of Europe”.

The Scottish Government now claims a slower rollout of second vaccine doses, lower levels of antibodies in the population and a failure to contain the initial outbreak of variants are among principal reasons.

According to recent analysis, Dundee is at the epicentre of the surge and healthcare specialists in Ninewells Hospital indicate demand, although lower than at historic peaks, is putting local healthcare provision under pressure.

The app used to measure transmission rates revealed Scotland is the worst hit country with 317 infections per 100,000, whereas equivalent numbers in England are less than half that at 149.

There are lessons to be learned for all of us willing to test our pandemic prejudices.

Leading the way, for lockdowns at least

Firstly, politicising of the pandemic, as exemplified by the “we have done better than you” rhetoric evident at First Minister’s Questions’ since March 2020, has been among the most unpleasant aspects of government intervention.

Secondly, the weaponisation of fear, as exemplified is a disturbing example of who shaped the narrative.

Thirdly, and finally, the implementation of lockdown has proven incredibly distasteful.

Analysis since published by Oxford University confirmed only two other nations have implemented stronger lockdown measures – Venezuela and Lebanon.

Fear is a compelling tool to enforce compliance but not necessarily to assess risk or generate long-term recovery.

Fear stimulates the fight-or-flight response which, in psychological terms, diminishes access to the logical and problem-solving components of our brains.

Lucy Easthope, a senior lecturer specialising in disaster response at Lincoln University’s law school, says: “Fear is a disastrous way to do public health messaging.”

She also adds: “Health risk communication has been wholly ignored during the Covid-19 epidemic.”

Telling a different story on Covid

There have been some refreshingly honest voices breaking from the prevailing orthodoxy.

Among them Lord Jonathan Sumption, a former Supreme Court judge, who said in his Cambridge Freshfields lecture in October 2020: “This is how freedom dies. When societies lose their liberty, it is not usually because some despot has crushed it under his boot.

“It is because people voluntarily surrendered their liberty out of fear of some external threat.”

Having stayed overnight and eaten out last week in both Dundee and Aberdeen, where current spikes are reported, I can say people are getting on with their lives.

However, it is interesting neither city has been corralled into another lockdown – an indication, perhaps, that our elected members are realising previous measures have failed.

Maybe the Scottish Government can now accept its past measures have not worked and humble itself in the face of the current surge.

And perhaps, instead of politicising the pandemic, weaponising fear and re-implementing lockdowns, it can start to work with the UK Government to secure a pandemic-free future.