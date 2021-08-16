Covid-delayed Angus auction will put old car fans on the route to recovery

Time warp item.

In the old car world, it’s a well-worn phrase.

But it will have a dual meaning for one of Scotland’s biggest vintage vehicle clubs this month when they take the wraps off an 800-lot auction under cover since it was halted by the pandemic.

Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club had gathered the vast collection to go under the hammer in March 2020.

The club – organisers of the annual Glamis Extravaganza which has been one of the country’s biggest vintage and classic vehicle events since the 1970s – was just days away from welcoming enthusiasts from across the country.

Lockdown stalled the sale, but the key to the club’s Bridge View House on the site of the old Glamis station is being turned in time to let visitors back for the eagerly awaited return of a physical auction sale on Saturday August 28.

The club says it is an exciting – but cautious – step back into regular activities after a period which has also seen the cancellation of the last two planned Extravaganzas in the grounds of Glamis Castle.

Unusual items

It’s also a chance for collectors to pick up the type of rarities the auction has become famed for.

Those include a three-wheeled truck which saw service on Balmoral estate before heading to Edinburgh Zoo.

SVVC administrator Lesley Munro said: “The auction had been scheduled for March 21 2020.

“Things were rapidly changing at that point and we had taken our own decision that we would have to postpone it on health and safety grounds, but lockdown came in so there would have been no chance of it going ahead anyway.

“It was all catalogued and set up, so the table lots have been sitting there all this time and we cannot wait to now have people back in to view them and get the excitement of having bidding going on in the auction hall.”

She added: “We did hold a virtual online auction in November where we managed to sell some of the vehicles that were in the sale, but we have a dozen more to sell this time.”

Star lots

The smart looking Wrigley three-wheel works truck which worked on the royals’ estate in Deeside, a 1990 Ducati motorcycle with racing history, 1972 Rover P5B saloon car and late 1920s Triumph NSD motorcycle are expected to garner good interest.

The cornucopia of smaller lots includes everything from vintage and classic spares, cycles, books and toys to an old Angus road sign.

But for many aiming to make their way to SVVC HQ, the greatest thrill will be simply catching up with old pals.

Club member Stan Williamson said: “Some of the clubs are now beginning to get back out for runs together.

“I was at a fairly small motorcycle gathering and was seeing people from as near as Blairgowrie who I hadn’t seen for nearly a couple of years so I think people are quite excited about being able to meet again.”

Booking system

Lesley continued: “We want to get back to normal, but at the same time we’re doing it with a little bit of trepidation.

“We’re doing a booking system for seating in the sale hall – we want people to be here but we still want to err on the side of caution.

“There has been quite a good number of enquiries and hopefully that will pick up as we get nearer the sale.

“We’ll have to limit the number of people inside for viewing but if people email lesley@svvc.co.uk we can make sure we are doing things the right way.

“Like the rest of us, the classic vehicle world has been wondering when we can get back to a bit of normality and hopefully this will be a good start.”