Five police officers were forced to self-isolate after arresting a coughing thug who made bogus Covid-19 claims.

William Hill, 40, was transported to Dundee’s police headquarters by officers in full PPE after he coughed on one officer at his home in Forfar.

He said: “Oh by the way, I’ve got Covid-19,” after leaning towards a police officer and coughing on him.

The self-employed barber also shouted homophobic abuse and kicked the inside of a police van.

Hill was jailed at Dundee Sheriff Court after he pleaded guilty from custody.

The court heard that officers attended the home Hill shared with his mother in connection with another matter.

Hill, a repeat offender, was immediately hostile and claimed to be infected with Covid-19.

Fiscal depute Marie Irvine said: “The accused was wearing pyjamas and allowed to change.

“The accused proceeded to bend over and leaned towards an officer and coughed on him with considerable force.

“He was asked if it was true that he had Covid-19 but he refused to answer.

“The accused then shouted a series of homophobic remarks including shouting ‘do you like my a***? P****.’”

Hill repeatedly kicked the inside of a police vehicle and said: “Wait till I get these f****** cuffs off. You will see what happens.”

More than 90 minutes was spent making special arrangements to transport Hill to the cell area due to Covid-19 concerns.

The thug returned a negative test, but the five officers involved in arresting him were forced to isolate.

Appearing via video link from HMP Perth, Hill admitted shouting, swearing, making homophobic remarks, threatening violence, repeatedly kicking the inside of a police vehicle, claiming to be infected with Covid-19 and refusing to answer questions about that claim on Glenclova Terrace, Forfar, and at police headquarters on West Bell Street, Dundee, on August 1 last year.

He also admitted assaulting PC Samuel Davidson by coughing on him and claiming to have Covid-19.

Defence solicitor Nick Markowski said Hill wished to apologise for his conduct.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC sentenced Hill to 13 and a half months in prison.

