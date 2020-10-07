Covid cases confirmed at Dundee Dental Hospital and Kingsway East Fire Station

A Dundee-based crew of firefighters has been told to temporarily stand down after a colleague tested positive for Covid-19.

Confirmation of a case at Kingsway East Fire Station came after Dundee Dental Hospital also revealed two staff members had tested positive for the virus.

In both instances, bosses were keen to assure members of the public services will be maintained.

Gordon Pryde, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s local senior officer for Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross, confirmed one firefighter at Kingsway East Fire Station had tested positive.

A further nine firefighters are now self-isolating in line with instructions from the NHS Test and Protect scheme.

“We are offering them our fullest support,” said Mr Pryde. “SFRS has robust arrangements in place for any staff experiencing Covid-19 symptoms and we are continuing to monitor this situation.

“In line with recognised SFRS practices and procedures, a thorough clean of the station was conducted. I would like to reassure the community their safety is our highest priority and emergency cover is being maintained across the area.”

Regarding the positive test at Dundee Dental Hospital, an NHS Tayside spokeswoman said: “We are aware of two members of staff who have tested positive for Covid-19.

“Contact tracing has been completed and all close contacts have been identified and given appropriate advice.

“There is no impact on patient services and patients continue to be seen at the dental hospital which remains open.”

Meanwhile, Broughty Ferry bar Bruach has announced it will remain closed until the government announces new restrictions today – despite being allowed to reopen following a deep clean.

The bar closed on Sunday following news of a positive case believed to be linked to the premises.

In a statement on Facebook the venue said there was “zero risk” to customers and all staff tested since closure have had negative results.

It went on to described the Test and Protect system as “flawed”, adding it was “clear that there are issues with the system and consistency of information provided”.