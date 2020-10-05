Covid cases at Dunfermline school grow to four and two more Fife schools and a nursery affected

The number of Covid-19 infections at a Dunfermline school has grown to four while two other schools and a nursery in Fife now have cases.

Another person linked with Carnegie Primary School tested positive, it was confirmed late on Sunday evening, adding to the three already revealed on Saturday.

Cases have also been linked with Collydean Primary School, in Glenrothes, Beath High School, in Cowdenbeath, and Little Beehive Nursery, in Kirkcaldy.

NHS Fife and @FifeCouncil are posting regular updates on individual schools and nurseries linked to a positive case of COVID-19. The latest update is available on our COVID-19 website, here:-https://t.co/Papsc3z3ee pic.twitter.com/PcqWziu689 — NHS Fife (@nhsfife) October 4, 2020

These follow news over the weekend that people linked with Kettle Primary in Kingskettle, and South Parks Primary in Glenrothes, and a member of staff connected with Jessie Porter Nursery, in Dundee, had coronavirus.

At Carnegie Primary School NHS Fife said a small number of additional people identified as close contacts had been asked to isolate as a precaution.

However, it said no further classes on top of five already identified – P1a, P6b and the P1/2, P2/3 and P5/6 composite classes – needed to self-isolate.

At Collydean no close contacts had been identified within the school and it was recommended all children should attend as normal.

Close contacts had been identified in S3 of Beath High School and asked to isolate until October 13

At the nursery close contacts have been asked to isolate until October 16.

Some 35 cases of Covid-19 have now been linked with 21 Fife schools and nurseries.

Sinclairtown Primary School has been closed for a fortnight due to an outbreak of nine cases, three of them in pupils, the others in staff.

Parents were directed for more information to questions and answers on the council’s website and a local online support hub created to provide information on testing and updates on the pandemic.

A reminder was issued that anyone with symptoms of the virus – a fever, new and continuous cough, or a loss or change in the sense of taste or smell – should arrange testing using the UK Government Citizens’ Portal or by calling 0800 028 2816.