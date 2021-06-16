Covid cases at Dundee factory confirmed as city outbreak continues

An outbreak of coronavirus has been confirmed at a Dundee factory as 19 cases have been reported.

The new cases are all linked to Dover Fueling Solutions factory in West Pitkerro, just outside of Douglas.

Confirmed cases and close contacts have been asked to self-isolate.

So far 19 cases of the virus have been reported, and bosses are now in the process of deep cleaning the factory and installing stricter social distancing measures.