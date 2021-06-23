Covid case confirmed at Broughty Ferry primary school

A singular case of Covid-19 has been confirmed at a Broughty Ferry primary school, with close contacts being asked to self-isolate.

Parents at Forthill Primary were told on Wednesday that a P7 pupil at the school had tested positive for the virus.

So far no other cases have been confirmed at the facility, and parents have been given a letter with further information on the reported case and what it means for their children.

Single case confirmed

The letter, which comes from head teacher Alison Macgregor, reads: “A single case of confirmed COVID-19 (coronavirus) has been reported in a child or person who attends Forthill Primary School in Dundee. This person is in Primary 7.

“The close contacts of this person have been identified by the Health Protection Team (HPT) at NHS Tayside and must now enter isolation.

“This is a precaution. This isolation is for a period of 10 days from the last point of contact.

“You will already have been notified if your child is a close contact. This letter is for the wider community to keep you informed.

“Please be reassured that if you have not been contacted individually, your child has not been identified as a contact of the case, and they can continue to attend school and undertake other activities as normal.”

School working with NHS Tayside

The letter also reassures parents that the case will be dealt with properly, adding: “I recognise that this information may be concerning to you. Please be assured that Forthill Primary and Nursery remains open within current guidelines.

“The school is working in partnership with NHS Tayside, Public Health Scotland and Dundee City Council Children and Families Service.

“If you would like to speak to someone or if you have any questions, please contact the Health Protection Team by calling 01382 596 976 /987.”