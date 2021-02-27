Covid: Another 18 deaths and 525 cases in Scotland in past 24 hours

Scotland has recorded 18 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Of these, one was in Perthshire with none reported elsewhere in Tayside and Fife.

This means the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – has risen to 7,129 across Scotland.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 525 people have tested positive in Scotland in the past day.

Tayside registered 45 cases, with eight in Perth and Kinross, 19 in Dundee and 18 in Angus, while Fife registered 23.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 916 coronavirus deaths registered across Tayside and Fife.

The daily test positivity rate is 3.1%, down from 3.3% on the previous day.

There are 898 people in hospitals across Scotland confirmed to have the virus, a decrease of 26 from the previous day.

Of these patients, 74 are in intensive care.

Vaccination update

A total of 1,570,153 people in Scotland have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 72,178 have received their second dose.