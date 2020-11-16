Covid-19 vaccine: Over half of respondents to Tele poll would be vaccinated

Just over half of respondents to a Tele poll have said that they would be willing to take a Covid-19 vaccine.

Pharmaceuticals giant Pfizer and BioNTech confirmed on November 9 that preliminary analysis had shown their jab, which has been tested on 43,500 people in six countries, was able to prevent more than 90% of people from getting coronavirus.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the development was “perhaps amongst the best news we’ve had in recent weeks”, with an initial agreement already reached for Scotland to receive a population share of the UK’s allocation if the treatment is approved.

Of the 1,220 people that voted in our poll – which asked whether people would be willing to take a vaccine deemed safe – 638 people (52%) said they would and 510 people (42%) said they would not.

A total of 72 people (6%) said that they would need more information first.

‘If it wasn’t for vaccines we would have regular pandemics’

Writing on our Facebook page, Jenna Docherty said: “100% yes! If it wasn’t for vaccines we would have regular pandemics. Nasty diseases are now non-existent due to vaccines. Do your own research and consider how we are living at the moment.”

Darren Mulholland agreed with this viewpoint saying he would take it “as long as the research was available for everyone to read and it showed its safety”.

Rasmus Johannes Young said he would take the vaccine, drawing comparisons with the introduction of the polio vaccine.

He said: “Yes, because I understand that the reason this vaccine was made so quickly was because it wasn’t stuck behind red tape which usually prevents vaccines moving forward.

“This is the same situation as what happened with the polio vaccine. And we still use that vaccine today.”

Concerns about testing time for vaccine

However, Roy Hillis said that he would not be keen to take the potentially life-saving vaccine saying that he’s “not worried about this disease”.

He wrote: “No, because I really am not worried about this disease. Nobody is completely safe but my risk factor is so low that I have lost interest.

“You don’t need to vaccinate everyone to achieve herd immunity… vaccination of everyone is complete immunity. So not buying that argument either.”

Rose Mary Elder said she would steer clear, for now, as she doesn’t trust it because “there’s not been enough time for the vaccine to be tested properly”.

Gary Inglis echoed Rose’s sentiment writing that vaccines “take years and years to perfect”.

He said: “If people are not confident about taking this vaccine, then it is understandable because a vaccine that’s not long been put out, and hasn’t really been tested on anyone… speaks for itself really. What is for certain is that this situation cannot continue.”

The UK has secured 40 million doses in total of the Pfizer vaccine and Scottish health secretary Jeane Freeman said a national plan for distribution of a vaccine is being developed using a “variety of routes and locations”.