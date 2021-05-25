Covid-19 vaccine centres in Angus move to bigger sites as roll-out ramps up

Coronavirus vaccination centres across Angus will be relocated next month, to offer jags quicker.

Centres in Arbroath, Forfar and Montrose are moving to larger venues to allow NHS Tayside to administer more vaccinations.

From June 7, the vaccination centres will relocate to Arbroath Community Centre, Reid Hall in Forfar and Montrose Town Hall.

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside confirmed the vaccination clinic at Stracathro Hospital will continue.

Accelerate the pace

The move comes as the health authority reviews its clinic schedules to bring forward second doses and offer appointments to anyone in the first priority groups.

NHS Tayside Covid-19 vaccination programme director, Lynne Hamilton, said having these larger venues will help to “accelerate the pace” of the programme.

She added: “There has been a huge amount of work done by colleagues in NHS Tayside, Angus Council and Voluntary Action Angus and I very grateful to everyone who has pulled together to get these venues up and running in such a short space of time.

“Having these larger venues will allow us to accelerate the pace of the vaccination programme and offer more appointments for both first and second doses to help get the people of Tayside vaccinated as early as possible.

Anyone in the first priority groups – over 50s, shielding, those with certain underlying health conditions or unpaid carers – who hasn’t had a first vaccination is urged to contact NHS Tayside.”

People in these groups can email tay.c19vaxlocalenquiries@nhs.scot or call 01382 423108.