Covid-19 vaccinations put on hold as Tayside and Fife battered by blizzard

Some coronavirus vaccination recipients booked in to receive their inoculations on Tuesday night have had to reschedule following inclement weather.

Snowstorms have battered Tayside and Fife and NHS centres in Dundee and Fife both stopped administering vaccinations between 5pm and 6pm as blizzards terrorised the region.

An NHS Tayside spokesperson said: “The Caird Hall community vaccination centre has been stood down this evening.

“The vaccination team is currently in the process of contacting everyone with appointments for this evening to rearrange.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

An NHS Fife spokesperson added: “Deteriorating weather conditions have meant that it has been necessary to reschedule the remainder of Covid-19 vaccinations at Tayside Institute in Newburgh this evening.

“This decision has been taken in the interest of public safety and impacted appts will be rescheduled ASAP.”

NHS health boards will make recipients aware of next steps in due course.