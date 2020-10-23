Council leader and chamber of commerce CEO voice concerns about Dundee being in ‘top tier’ of Covid-19 restrictions

Dundee’s civic and business leaders have issued a stark warning on the fate of the city should it be placed in the most severe bracket of new Covid-19 restrictions.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will outline the details today, and the measures will be implemented from November 2.

Ms Sturgeon revealed that Scotland would be subject to a five-tier system, in comparison to the three-tier system in England, as she felt the tiers south of the border which begin at “medium”, were “quite a high level of restriction”.

In Scotland, the bottom rung would be the one closest to normality for people in that council area, she said, with the top “close to a full lockdown if things got to be that serious”.

Council leader John Alexander said he had not been given any indication which tier the city was likely to be in.

The local authority leader said: “Dundee being in the highest tier would obviously be a disaster. It’s not something that any of us would want.

“But, these actions have been taken for a very specific purpose and that’s to save lives.

Mr Alexander said it was a very difficult decision to make and “didn’t envy” the tasks the Scottish or UK Government were having to make in terms of coronavirus rules.

He added: “I don’t want to see Dundee in a position where we’re having to ask businesses to close, and everything that comes along with that, but also asking people to sacrifice more of their liberty, I suppose, in some ways.

“I think the last few weeks in particular, have been really challenging; I’ve felt it and I know the friends and family I’ve spoken to have felt how difficult that’s been, both emotionally and mentally, in terms of not being able to see family and friends.”

The Strathmartine councillor described the situation as “really tough” and said he “wasn’t kidding anybody” that it would become easier any time soon.

He added: “You either follow the rules and we get out of the situation sooner, or you don’t follow the rules and you make it a hell of a lot more traumatic for everybody in the city or in Scotland.

“We’ve got to really stick with this because it’s really difficult to contemplate what another six months looks like, with what we’ve been dealing with for the last six months.

“I’m really concerned in a city where roughly one-in-three people are living in an area of multiple deprivation, what the real impact is upon people.”

Meanwhile, Alison Henderson, the chief executive of the Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, said she hoped that businesses would be compensated relative to the level of restrictions imposed on the area.

She said: “Businesses find it hard to be in an area subject to restrictions, while that causes real economic difficulty, also usually brings some financial support, albeit at a low amount which doesn’t really go far enough in mitigating operating costs.

“The financial support in other tiers may go further than it has before and we’d like to see additional support, however, nothing replaces the financial viability of proper trading and we want to know what the exit from restrictions will look like so that businesses and a community can work hard to move down the tiers.

“We’ll be consulting with businesses early next week to feedback to the Scottish Government and inform the debate to make sure our local MSPs understand what Dundee and Angus needs.”