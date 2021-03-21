Covid-19: St Andrews Community Hospital ward closed to new admissions following virus cluster

A Fife hospital ward has been closed to new admissions after a cluster of Covid-19 cases was identified.

Eight members of staff and patients linked to Ward 2 at St Andrews Community Hospital have so far tested positive for the virus and are now self-isolating in line with national guidance.

The confirmed outbreak comes just days after a rise in cases at St Andrews University came to light, although there is no evidence of any connection between the university cases and the hospital cluster at this stage.

A spokesperson for NHS Fife confirmed: “A range of mitigation measures have been put in place to reduce the opportunity for further spread of the virus, including enhanced cleaning measures over and above an already stringent cleaning regime.

“Anyone experiencing the well-established symptoms of Covid-19, regardless of how mild, should immediately self-isolate and arrange a test using the NHS inform website: www.nhsinform.scot or by calling 0800 028 2816.”

NHS Fife has previously expressed concern that protocols in place – particularly around gathering indoors – have not been followed in what it described as a “small number of instances over recent weeks”, and has suggested the recent sudden increase in positive cases are a direct result of this.

NHS Fife director of public health, Dona Milne, has urged everyone to continue to follow medical advice to stop the spread of the virus and heed restrictions in place.

“It is easy to think that as more and more people are vaccinated, and the number of Covid-19 cases reduces, that the virus is no longer a threat – that could not be further from the truth,” she explained.

“Covid-19 remains highly infectious and even those who are otherwise well can become seriously ill after contracting the virus.

“It is vital, therefore, that even as the restrictions ease, we continue to follow the control measures in place if we are to supress the virus and prevent the numbers of people becoming unwell unnecessarily.”