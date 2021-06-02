Covid-19 Scotland: Zero ICU admissions among fully vaccinated, data shows

No Covid-19 patients have been admitted to ICU in Scotland after being fully vaccinated, a new report has revealed.

The figures, up to May 9, do however show 26 people have so far been admitted to intensive care due to Covid-19 despite receiving a first dose.

The news appears to reinforce the view of experts who say the UK is facing a race between vaccination and the rapidly spreading ‘Delta’ variant first identified in India.

Scotland’s national clinical director Jason Leitch this week warned there are signs the country is entering a third wave due to rising case numbers.

But just over 2 million people in Scotland have so far received two doses and 3.25 million have received one.

The effectiveness of all vaccines available increase substantially after two doses.

Rising case numbers may not mean more restrictions

Scotland’s cabinet secretary for Covid recovery, John Swinney, recently suggested infection rates may no longer be the best measurement to use in deciding lockdown measures.

Mr Swinney said the successful vaccination programme has changed the “dynamics” and monitoring case numbers as well as hospitalisation rates could now be more important.

The vast majority of vulnerable and elderly people in the UK — who are the most likely to fall seriously ill if infected — have now been vaccinated.

The Scottish Government’s daily update shows 10 people were in intensive care and 106 people were in hospital as of May 31.

UK health secretary Matt Hancock has also said there is evidence vaccines are breaking the link between infections and hospitalisations.

The data comes from the Scottish Intensive Care Society Audit Group Report published by Public Health Scotland on June 2.

ICU admissions only include those to receive a positive test at least 14 days after being vaccinated — which is the estimated time it takes for a dose to take full effect.

Pfizer’s efficacy rate is 95%, Moderna’s 94.5% and AstraZeneca’s 81.3% after two doses.

It comes after the UK recorded zero Covid-19 deaths for the first time since the pandemic began.