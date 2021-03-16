Covid-19: Outdoor gym classes start back at Perth College UHI

Group gym classes at Perth College UHI have started again, with activities being held outside.

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools have been closed for months due to coronavirus restrictions, including the gym at the college’s Academy of Sport and Wellbeing.

However, restrictions were eased on Friday by the Scottish Government to allow outdoor, non-contact sports and exercise classes for groups of up to 15 people to be held.

As a result, the Academy of Sport and Wellbeing has moved its exercise equipment outside so its classes can go ahead safely.

Mandy MacDonald, gym and fitness manager at the Academy of Sport and Wellbeing, said: “After the recent Scottish Government announcement to allow permitted safe, outdoor group exercise we are thrilled to offer a new fitness class timetable.

“It is reassuring to see the return of group exercise at this stage, as we recognise the social aspect of fitness can play a huge part on overall wellbeing.

“Connecting with others and supporting each other can positively impact on how we feel and what we achieve.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming members and customers of all fitness levels and abilities – our instructors are raring and ready to go.”