Covid-19: Outbreak at Turriff House care home in Dundee

An outbreak of coronavirus has been detected at a council-run care home in Dundee.

An “active cluster” of Covid-19 has been recorded at the Turriff House care home on Rannoch Road in Downfield.

Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership is now working with the relevant authorities to support those living and working at the facility.

The Tele understands there are around 25 coronavirus cases at Turriff House which includes both residents and members of staff.

A spokeswoman for Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership said: “We can confirm there is an active cluster [of coronavirus] in Turriff House.

“With the assistance of public health, we are ensuring that the appropriate measures are being taken.

“We would like to reassure families that all care homes, both those run by the partnership and those provided by private sector organisations, are working in line with existing infection control measures.

“This includes ensuring adequate PPE supply, staff and resident testing, outbreak management and support with residents’ ongoing needs.

“The care home has communicated with all relatives directly about this.”

Councillor Kevin Keenan, Strathmartine councillor and leader of the Labour group at Dundee City Council, has described the outbreak as “worrying news” for those connected with Turriff House.

Mr Keenan, whose ward takes in the care home, said: ” I hope that everyone pulls through this safely.

“This is a difficult time for residents, staff and relatives of those affected.

“It is important that everyone follows guidelines to help prevent the spread of this infection into the wider Dundee population and that means that those instructed to must self-isolate.

“This is where the track and trace system works and comes into operation.”

Meanwhile NHS Tayside has said the home is no longer accepting new admissions and all visiting has been stopped.

Dr Emily Stevenson, consultant in public health medicine at the health board, said: “NHS Tayside’s public health team is working with Dundee City Council and Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership to investigate a number of cases of Covid-19 in residents and staff at Turriff House Care Home in Dundee.

“The home is currently not accepting new admissions and visiting has been paused at this time.

“Enhanced infection prevention and control measures are in place at the home and residents are being closely monitored.

“Contact tracing has been completed and all close contacts have been identified and given appropriate advice.

“A programme of immediate testing for staff and residents has also been carried out, in addition to the routine weekly staff testing.”

Earlier this year, before the pandemic started, the partnership also announced plans to potentially close the care home down and use it as a short-term rehab centre instead by the end of the year.

A spokesman for Dundee Health and Social Care said at the time: “In order to reshape the balance of care we are proposing a future model of intermediate and respite care to be provided within Turriff House.

“We are proposing that Turriff House will transition from a permanent care home to a short stay model.”