Covid-19 outbreak at Balhousie care home in Perth

A Covid-19 outbreak among staff and residents has been confirmed at a Balhousie care home in Perth.

Health protection officers were alerted to a number of coronavirus cases at the care group’s North Inch facility in the Fair City.

Balhousie said that the residents who have tested positive were being given one-to-one care to help stop the spread of the virus.

A spokesperson for the care group said: “We can confirm that a number of residents and staff have tested positive for Covid-19 at our North Inch care home.

“The residents who are positive are being closely monitored and given one-to-one care to help contain any spread of the virus.

“Our priority is the care and support of our residents and staff, and their families. For this reason, we would ask that the privacy of those who live and work at the home, as well as their relatives, is respected.

“These are the first Covid cases for North Inch, which closely follows the care home guidelines issued by Health Protection Scotland, NHS Scotland and the Scottish Government, as well as practicing Balhousie Care Group’s first-class infection prevention and control procedures.

An NHS Tayside spokesperson said: “NHS Tayside’s Health Protection Team has been made aware of number of cases linked to Balhousie Care Home North Inch.

“The care home is working with NHS Tayside’s public health team and staff and residents have been given appropriate advice and support.

“At this stage no further action is required.”