Covid-19: Nurse Linda Smyth first person in Tayside to get new vaccine

A Dundee nurse has become the first person in Tayside to be given the new Covid-19 vaccine.

Staff nurse Linda Smyth got the vaccine on Tuesday 8 December at Ninewells Hospital, along with 40 other frontline NHS Tayside staff.

Linda, who received the jab from her colleague Marion McLaggan, said: “It feels absolutely brilliant to be the first person to have the vaccine today, I’m delighted to have it.

“We’ve been looking forward to this for a long time and I hope it encourages more of my colleagues to come and have the vaccination soon.

“It’s a great day for us all.”

Staff nurse Marion McLaggan added: “It’s really exciting to be part of this.

“We’ve had really good support and training and we’re all raring to go.”

The initial doses will be given to frontline health and social care workers with care home residents due to get the vaccine next week.

Dr Emma Fletcher, director of public health at NHS Tayside, said: “This is a significant step in our fight against Covid-19 and I’m so pleased to see the first vaccinations delivered in Tayside today.

“This has been the result of a huge amount of planning by teams across NHS Tayside and the health and social care partnerships, including public health, GPs, pharmacy, workforce, finance, procurement, support services, staff side colleagues and the digital directorate.

“I am so thankful to everyone who has been working hard over the past few weeks to get us to this stage.

“The vaccine services team in Tayside took delivery of the vaccine yesterday and has been busy preparing doses for the first clinics taking place this week.

“We will have limited doses of the vaccine available over the first few weeks and, as those being vaccinated need two doses at least 21 days apart, half of the vaccines need to be held back to give the second injection.

“This means that we need to offer the jab to our frontline health and social care staff on a phased basis according to their risk.

“It is hoped that care home residents and staff will be offered the vaccine in their own care homes from December 14.

“It is not known yet whether having the vaccine stops you spreading the virus to others so it’s important that everyone continues to stick to the restrictions and follow the advice on physical distancing, hand washing, face coverings and self-isolation and testing.”